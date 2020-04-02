Dragon Ball Fan Goes Viral After Fixing Car Ding with Yamcha

Perhaps there has been no Z Fighter in the roster that has been made fun of more than Yamcha, but one Dragon Ball Z fan managed to use one of the most iconic moments of the former bandit’s life to go viral! While Dragon Ball Super has been able to give Yamcha some time in the spotlight once again, it seems as if the wielder of the Wolf Fang Fist simply will never be able to escape the moment in the Dragon Ball Z anime wherein he was killed by one of Vegeta and Nappa’s Saibamen!

Yamcha, surprisingly enough, has been given a number of moments to shine in Dragon Ball Super, with the “filler” episode of Universe 6 and 7’s baseball match putting him into the lead role. Yamcha’s former baseball career made him the perfect candidate to lead the likes of Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Fighters in a hilarious sporting event. While Yamcha was comically left out of the Tournament of Power, he has made a resurgence as a part of the war against the ancient wizard Moro, with the former bandit fighting against some of the sorcerer’s henchmen!

Reddit User YouYongku shared these hilarious viral images that show off how to fix a car dent, using a figurine of Yamcha in one of his most iconic positions following the kamikaze stylings of the plant based monster known as the Saibaman:

The humans of the Dragon Ball series have had a tough go of things when it comes to the regular battles that take place in the universe of the Akira Toriyama franchise. Even during the Tournament of Power, which featured the likes of Tenshinhan, Master Roshi, and Krillin, the humans were all knocked out prior to the loss of fighters like Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo. Perhaps there should be a new transformation created specifically for humans, or at the very least, they should get in on some of that Ultra Instinct or God Ki abilities!

What do you think of this hilarious viral image of Yamcha's most iconic moment from Dragon Ball Z? Do you think the humans of the franchise will hit new levels of power in the future?