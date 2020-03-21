Dragon Ball Goes Viral After Freeza's Flirty Side Surfaces for Yamcha

In what has to be one of the most bizarre moments in Dragon Ball Z history, a recent scene from what is considered to be the best game in the franchise, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has been revisited by fans that sees Freeza actually flirting with Yamcha! While Freeza has never shown even the slightest bit of feelings or attachments for anything or anyone in the past, this brief scene from the recently released fighting game cut scene shows that the alien despot seems to have a crush on what might be the most unlikely of characters: Yamcha!

Prior to this moment, Freeza and Yamcha had never even met, with Yamcha being dead during the Namek Saga and Freeza being likewise throughout most of the Dragon Ball Z series, the alien despot and the human Z Fighter haven't had the chance to interact before this moment. In the anime series, Freeza himself has never expressed a crush, or interest, in any character that he has ever encountered, making this exchange all the more bizarre when all is said and done. Certainly, keeping this in mind, Freeza's sexuality had never been explored though this interaction certainly does hint at it in a big way!

Twitter User Danny8Bit shared the hilarious excerpt from the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game wherein Freeza apparently makes a pass at Yamcha, noting how handsome the former bandit is and surprising the human Z Fighter and audiences alike:

Remember that time Frieza flirted with Yamcha, in Dragon Ball FighterZ? Yeah, go ahead and make that an actual thing, Toriyama. pic.twitter.com/q6zNdlg0N1 — Daniel Barnes (@Danny8bit) March 17, 2020

Yamcha has recently had a chance to shine in Dragon Ball Super's manga, fighting against Moro's soldiers that have arrived on Earth and holding his own throughout each battle. While he was ultimately brought down by Moro's henchmen, he at least had done far better than he had been doing in the series for the past few years! As Yamcha and the rest of the fighters continue to battle against the ancient sorcerer and his underlings, we hope that the manga gives us more Yamcha moments!

Could there possibly be a more bizarre pairing for shippers than Freeza and Yamcha? What do you think of this hilarious scene from Dragon Ball FighterZ? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

