‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Reveals Hardest Part About Drawing Villains

The Dragon Ball franchise has some of the most popular in manga and anime, and it’s because a good deal of work series creator Akira Toriyama put into each of the main villain designs.

But those designs also come with their fair share of challenges, and Toriyama recently shared why he feels villains are hard to draw in a conversation with Dragon Ball Super manga illustrator Toyotaro.

Regarding the psychology of Majin Boo: pic.twitter.com/1DeVjCjRwf — Kanzenshuu (@kanzenshuu) January 3, 2019

In the conversation, found in Volume 4 of the Dragon Ball Super manga (which has been shared by @Kanzenshuu on Twitter), the two talk about the lack of conflict in the Majin Buu arc as opposed to the Zamasu’s villainy of the Future Trunks arc. It’s here Toriyama explained that it was easier to during the Cell arc because, “it’s easy to depict enemies when they are pure evil. You just have to kill them, so it’s easy to draw.”

Honing in on a villain’s psychology is admittedly tough for Toriyama, “I think shojo manga is difficult to draw too. Those manga artists have to keep depicting the psychology of the girls in their art over and over. There is no way I can do that!” Toriyama’s reported difficulty with crafting villains post Cell saga has been noted in the past, but it’s another thing altogether to read his comments on it.

It seems that it’s more about the psychology of the villain’s actions, rather than the design of the villain itself. Though Toriyama worries about villain psychology, surely many fans of the series will agree that he’s nailed them, design and all, on several occasions throughout his tenure with the Dragon Ball franchise.

Fans can currently see Toriyama’s updated take on a famous franchise villain Broly, as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”