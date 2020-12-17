Dragon Ball: Who Are Pikkon and Super Baby 2?

✖

Dragon Ball has introduced dozens of fights during its time, and there are more to come in the future. Of course, fans are always down to revisit their favorite fighters, and games like Xenoverse make that very easy. And in light of a new DLC rumor, you might want to remind yourself of who Pikkon and Super Baby 2 are.

The first character up to bat dates back to Dragon Ball Z. The character hails from the Other World, and he is often compared to Piccolo. Aside from their matching color, Pikkon and Piccolo are often confused by new fans to the franchise. Their love of strategy is hard to miss, and even Goku once admitted the two would be good friends.

Pikkon first appeared during the Majin Buu saga after being roped into the Other World Tournament. The fighter is trained under the West Kai, and his battle prowess proves as much. Goku and Pikkon fight one another while in the afterlife, but a winner is never picked between the two. Their match is cut short by the Grand Kai, so fans are still curious to know how Pikkon's power stacks up to Goku.

As for Super Baby 2, well - you have to go back to Dragon Ball GT for that lesson. The character is derived from Super Baby Vegeta, so this version of the character is simply more powerful. Super Baby Vegeta 2 is created once the baddie puts all the people of Earth under his control. With his new power at hand, Super Baby 2 was able to knock around Goku with ease. Of course, that doesn't stay the case once Goku unlocks the ability to go Golden Great Ape, and the hero takes out Super Baby with a 10x Kamehameha which launches the parasite into the actual sun. So yeah, we call that a brutal takedown.

Do either of these Dragon Ball characters rank on your list of favorites? Or have they faded into obscurity for you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.