Dragon Ball Artist Re-Imagines The Super Saiyan Battle of Bojack

Dragon Ball Z gave its fans almost three hundred episodes of energy slinging, high impact battles as well as thirteen feature length films that created outside of continuity battles, with a Dragon Ball artist deciding to revisit the battle that took place between the space pirate Bojack and Super Saiyan 2 Gohan! The ninth movie in the anime series, Bojack: Unbound saw Bojack and his band of fighters attempting to destroy the Z Fighters after being freed from their eternal prison within King Kai's Planet following its destruction due to Goku saving the planet from Cell!

Dragon Lee Garrow has been a seriously great addition to the roster of artists that have been brought onto the Dragon Ball franchise, originally being discovered thanks in part to his story that saw a high schooler reincarnated as the weaker Z Fighter, Yamcha. In the manga, "The Time I Was Reincarnated As Yamcha", we get a very different retelling of the Dragon Ball Z story as the one time bandit's body is now being steered by a fan of Akira Toriyama's franchise who attempts to make Yamcha the strongest warrior in the universe. While the fan is mostly successful during the opening sagas, Yamcha's limitations as a human being eventually lead to the fan being unable to proceed, though the story takes an interesting turn from here.

The Dragon Ball Artist shared his amazing visitation to the final moments of the battle that took place between Gohan and Bojack, with the Z Fighter once again unleashing the power of Super Saiyan 2 and taking down the space pirate with one final, well placed blow to the gut:

Bojack was a strange character in that we truly didn't learn a lot about him during this ninth film and the space pirate simply didn't get the spotlight necessary to make him a worthy addition to the Dragon Ball Z story overall. While the fan investment in Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, was enough to bring him back in Dragon Ball Super with a movie that made him a part of the continuity, it seems as if Bojack won't be making a return any time soon!

