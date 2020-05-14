Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks Gets Slick Marvel Comics Cover

✖

The alternate timeline of Future Trunks is one of the darkest moments in the history of Dragon Ball Z, and one fan has decided to merge this specific period with one of the biggest stories in the world of Marvel's most popular mutants in the X-Men! Though Future Trunks' story wrapped in Dragon Ball Z, the alternate son of Vegeta made a big comeback in Dragon Ball Super as the Z Fighters found themselves facing off against the bizarre amalgamation villain that was Goku Black. As the series continues, we're sure to see Future Trunks make more appearances down the line!

X-Men: Days Of Future Past was an alternate future story that was created decades ago in the Marvel Comics, telling readers of a future story line that saw the most famous mutants nearly entirely destroyed in the face of the giant robotic beings known as Sentinels. With an older Kitty Pryde teaming up with older versions of Wolverine, Colossus, and Storm, she attempted to right the wrongs that befell the mutants in this future time line but was ultimately unsuccessful. The story line was so popular that it eventually got its own movie from 21st Century Fox that saw Hugh Jackman's Wolverine travelling to the past from a devastating future, bringing together generations of X-Men!

Reddit Fan Artist Hello_Im_Zach shared this amazing crossover cover that takes the character of Dragon Ball Z: History of Trunks and places them into the dark future that was created for Marvel's X-Men in the story line of Days of Future Past, which eventually got a movie of its own:

Following the Goku Black arc in Dragon Ball Super, Future Trunks had a strange new status quo. With his timeline being essentially destroyed during the fight against the fused Zamasu, Trunks and Mai had to figure out what they were going to do now that everyone they knew and loved was now dead. The compromise that was given to this pair of time travelers was to go to an alternate future that was similar to their own, and would even have versions of themselves bouncing around, free of Goku Black. Needless to say, it is definitely a weird situation!

