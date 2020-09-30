Watch: Dragon Ball Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 7

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has unleashed the newest installment of its Big Bang Mission in Episode 7, giving fans the big return of the potarra earring fusion creation known as Vegito and continuing the story of Fu's attempt to take over the universe via his diabolical creation in the Universe Seed. Following the insane battle between Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta against the resurrected Janemba, fans got their first look at the new transformation in Limit Breaker, something that only this spin-off series could have given us thanks to its outside of continuity status!

Fu is an interesting antagonist that has been a part of the Super Dragon Ball heroes series since its first episode landed. A mad scientist that was originally born in the Dark Demon Dimension, the home universe of Majin Buu villain Dabra, Fu is attempting to get revenge for his parents while harnessing the insane power of the "Evil Saiyan" known as Cumber. While Cumber was defeated by Goku and Vegeta in the first season, and subsequently by Metal Golden Cooler, it's clear that his role in the series is far from over as Fu reveals that he is still making good use of the insane amount of energy that is flowing out of this mysterious being.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

While there weren't any big new moments of note in this latest installment, one of the noteworthy moments was both Goku and Vegeta being infected by the "Berserk" influence of Cumber. Causing both Saiyan fighters to go into a mindless rage, similar to that of the legendary Super Saiyan of Broly, the duo lash out at Fu and are unable to land any hits in their state of anger. Luckily for them, they are able to eventually shake it off, giving them the opportunity to once again use the Potarra Earrings to create Super Saiyan Blue Vegito.

One of the strengths of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been introducing elements that would otherwise never appear in the main Dragon Ball Super series, such as Vegeta turning into a Super Saiyan 3 or Future Trunks achieving the level of Super Saiyan God, and we're crossing our fingers that we will get more curve balls thrown our way as the spin-off series continues.

What do you think of this latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!