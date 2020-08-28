Super Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Teases the Evil Saiyan's Return

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has recently featured the return of the Dragon Ball Z villain known as Janemba, leveraging the opportunity to give Xeno Goku and Vegeta a brand new power up for their Super Saiyan 4 forms, and it seems as if an original villain for the spin-off series will be making a flashy return as Cumber, the Evil Saiyan, is being highlighted in a new promo. While we don't know much about the past of this terrifying Saiyan, his strength has eclipsed Goku and Vegeta since his initial appearance and his aesthetic is a scary one to be sure.

The last time we saw Cumber, he was fighting against Metal Cooler, accessing the power of Super Saiyan 3, but ultimately unable to beat the sibling of Freeza once he was able to achieve the "Golden form" that his brother had made so popular. The "Evil Saiyan" was the first antagonist that Goku and Vegeta had fought against on the Prison Planet in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, showing how powerful the villains would be for the spin-off series. Considering how powerful Cumber has been in the past, we're anxious to see what Saiyan transformations he'll pull from his sleeve when he battles against the heroes of both Universe 7 and the Time Patrol in this upcoming episode.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared this promo for an upcoming episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, promoting not just the return of Cumber, but also a battle royale between Gohan, Android 17, Bojack, and Super 17 as Fu's plans for eliminating the universe progress in the anime spin-off:

#SDBH Episode 7 "Rampaging Terror! The Evil Aura Returns!" Preview Summary Release: September 2020 pic.twitter.com/78yTyHjIxJ — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 27, 2020

Another point that is made in this promo is that Cumber causes the Z-Fighters to "go berserk", which is actually a power up that Goku has accessed in the past within the continuity of Dragon Ball Heroes. What is essentially the same transformation that Broly achieves, Goku is able to gain a new level of power while ascertaining the power of the "Legendary Super Saiyan" and if this appears in an upcoming episode, it will be the first time that it has arrive in the anime itself.

Are you excited for the return of Cumber? What other villains from the series' past would you like to see return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

