Original Dragon Ball Z Actress Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis

One of the original stars of Dragon Ball is fighting against COVID-19 after being diagnosed a week ago. Tiffany Vollmer, the actress who voiced Bulma in Funimation's first dub, was tested for the illness after feeling unwell in the past week. Actor Sonny Strait, who voices Krillin in Dragon Ball, was the first to report the actress's situation as he directed fans to a GoFundMe established to help the former actress out.

"Dear friend and fellow actor Tiffany Vollmer is fighting Covid-19. Please give what you can. It's been very difficult for her and her husband to get work in this pandemic," Strait wrote on Facebook.

"Just talked to Tif on the phone. She says, "I can feel the love!""

You can find more details about the GoFundMe here if you would like. Strait hit up fans on both of his top social media profiles asking for help, and fans are responding in droves. They are wishing nothing but positive things for Vollmer, and we hope she recovers easily.

For fans, they will best remember Vollmer for her work on Dragon Ball as she was cast to play Bulma in 1999. She started with the third season and voiced Bulma throughout the anime's original dub before redubbing the first two seasons. She went on to play Bulma in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT along with tons of films, video games, and Moree. She retired from voice acting in 2009 and began working at the MediaTech Institute in Dallas last year.

