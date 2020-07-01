Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Super Saiyan God With The God Goku Redraw Challenge
Anime fans recently were able to show off their artistic talents with the Sailor Moon Redraw Challenge taht saw one particular scene of the Sailor Scout being redrawn in various new styles and, sometimes, as entirely new characters and Dragon Ball fans have decided to take a page from this artistic endeavor with a redraw challenge of their own using Super Saiyan God Goku!
With the transformation of Super Saiyan God being used as the impetus to introduce a new realm of deities for Goku and his buddies to lock horns with in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, leading the way to the anime series of Dragon Ball Super, it is definitely a worthy version of Son to "redraw". The scene in question was Goku in his SSJ God transformation during the Tournament of Power when he was battling against the Universe 6 tag team of Caulifla and Kale!
What is your favorite example of the God Goku Redraw? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
The Tweet That Kicked Things Off
Pew Pew Goku but tanned now. #GodGokuRedraw pic.twitter.com/z51Hla4taE— CELL🐢MAN @ Memory Loss (@CELLMANart) June 27, 2020
Yu Yu GokuSho
#GodGokuRedraw but it's Yusuke instead of Goku pic.twitter.com/7EiZnssRjr— AKA Nobodyy (Commissions CLOSED) (@aka_nobodyy) June 30, 2020
Chibi God Goku
god gok#GodGokuRedraw pic.twitter.com/BRnqIpWxs0— VirusCat (@VirusCat_) June 29, 2020
Shaded Goku
#GodGokuRedraw #GodGoku #DragonBallSuper #redrawchallenge pic.twitter.com/NRJ5KnVdq6— Arts Calei (commissions open) (@ArtsCalei) July 1, 2020
Super Saiyan Detail
Saw @CELLMANart do this the other day and wanted to try it myself.
Hope you like it. Feal free to share.#GodGokuRedraw pic.twitter.com/V9XIx4uwun— BLZ (@blz151101) June 29, 2020
Let's Throw In Vegeta For Good Measure
#GodGokuRedraw but it's actually vegeta shooting you. Shoutout to @CELLMANart for creating the redraw challenge. pic.twitter.com/0YWEMfQYKu— AlefelA🖌✒📚💡🇧🇷 (@AlefC0sta) June 30, 2020
A More Stylized Saiyan
Inspired by @CELLMANart I made my redraw of Ssg Goku,hope you ´ll like it😁 #Dragonball #GodGokuRedraw #redraw #digitalart pic.twitter.com/94nwbB66Yx— Rogokin (Commission open) (@Rogokin_draw) July 1, 2020
