Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Super Saiyan God With The God Goku Redraw Challenge

Anime fans recently were able to show off their artistic talents with the Sailor Moon Redraw Challenge taht saw one particular scene of the Sailor Scout being redrawn in various new styles and, sometimes, as entirely new characters and Dragon Ball fans have decided to take a page from this artistic endeavor with a redraw challenge of their own using Super Saiyan God Goku!

With the transformation of Super Saiyan God being used as the impetus to introduce a new realm of deities for Goku and his buddies to lock horns with in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, leading the way to the anime series of Dragon Ball Super, it is definitely a worthy version of Son to "redraw". The scene in question was Goku in his SSJ God transformation during the Tournament of Power when he was battling against the Universe 6 tag team of Caulifla and Kale!

What is your favorite example of the God Goku Redraw? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!