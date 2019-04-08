‘Dragon Ball’ Art Imagines Bulma’s Perfect ‘Iron Man’ Moment

Dragon Ball Super has done things for the franchise which fans never thought would come. From Super Saiyan God to Kale, the sequel has done some real ambitious things, but it has room to grow. Now, one fan is imagining how the series could serve Bulma better, and their artwork has netizens comparing the Capsule Corps heiress to a certain Tony Stark.

So, Gohan better step back. If he thought the Great Saiyaman was impressive, then he hasn’t heard about this Iron Man makeover Bulma just got.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Sampion shared their take on Bulma. The artist imagined how the heroine would look donning some power armor similar to the kind Iron Man wears, and they posed an interesting question:

“I think Bulma should take her her knowledge of Saiyan armour and Android technology and make a power suit. What do you think of my concept?”

As you can see, the art above combines the best of Saiyan and Android tech. The sleek look comes from the work Dr. Gero did years ago, but the suit’s palate and paneling all comes from Planet Vegeta. There is no doubt this outfit has an internal scouter in its helmet, and Bulma would surely find a way to program a Dragon Ball radar into her suit before long.

So far, fans admit this concept is a brilliant one. Bulma has never been the kind of woman to take things sitting down, and she winds up involving herself in many of Vegeta’s missions. For fans, this step towards superheroism makes sense for Bulma, and the character’s English voice actor agrees.

During a previous interview, ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Monica Rial where she saw Bulma going in the future.

“Bulma is the Tony Stark of Dragon Ball. Yeah, she totally is. It’s like, ‘Why aren’t you fighting yet?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know! That’s a good question.’ I would love for that.”

So, do you think Bulma should get a big moment like this…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!