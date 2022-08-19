Dragon Ball Cosplay Creates Frieza With Bodypaint

It's a great time to be a Frieza fan. Dragon Ball Super recently brought back the alien despot in the final chapter of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, with the long-time Shonen villain sporting a brand new transformation. With the manga going on hiatus, one fan has celebrated the alien responsible for the destruction of Planet Vegeta by bringing Frieza to life using some wild bodypaint. As Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters, the amount of news for the Z-Fighters is in the atmosphere.

Frieza first appeared in the pages of Dragon Ball Z's manga, ruling the universe with an iron fist. Luckily for the denizens of Earth, the planet was outside of the powerful villain's sights, allowing Goku to grow up as a peaceful warrior and eventually grow strong enough to combat the creature responsible for the destruction of the Saiyan race. In Dragon Ball Super, Frieza returned during the movie, Resurrection of F, training for the first time which allowed him to transform into Golden Frieza. While the villain acted as an ally to the Z-Fighters during the Tournament of Power, his latest appearance places him squarely as an enemy to Goku and Vegeta once again.

Instagram Cosplayer Alien Trash Kitty shared this brand new take on the lord of the Frieza Force using body paint as the Dragon Ball villain will surely play a role in the next arc of the Shonen manga that remains one of the biggest in the world today:

Unfortunately, Frieza doesn't have much of a role to play in the recently released Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the villain being shown quickly during a flashback sequence. Instead, the Red Ribbon Army takes center stage with the arrival of its two new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. On top of these new threats, a mysterious bigger threat waits in the wings that might come as a surprise to fans who have been following the Shonen franchise for years. While the Dragon Ball Super television series has yet to announce when or if it will return, a new project has been confirmed by the creative minds behind this new series.

