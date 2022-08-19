Dragon Ball Super And Boruto's Biggest Chapters Are Now Online

Chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super and Chapter 72 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are now online and we don't think we're overexaggerating when we tell you that these are two of the biggest installments of either manga to date. With the former bringing to an end the Granolah The Survivor Arc and the latter having some big implications for the future of Konoha and the war against Code, these are definitely two big chapters that you don't want to miss.

Dragon Ball Super, which you can read here, brings the battle against Gas and the Heeters to a close, with a surprise combatant entering the fray. With the previous chapter seeing Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah teaming up to take down the new strongest being in the universe, it would seem that a new threat that surpasses everything we've seen before has arrived on the Planet Cereal. The Shonen's manga is taking a break next month, as artist Toyotaro prepares for a new arc to arrive following the conclusion of the Granolah Saga.

Currently, there have been no details regarding what the next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga will be, but following the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the major comeback witnessed in Chapter 87, there appears to be more than a few potential plot points for the series to follow in the near future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which you can read here, explores the fallout in the Kara Civil War, as Eida and Daemon are welcomed to Konoha with open arms as Boruto continues to struggle with the energy known as Karma and the Otsutsuki that is still residing within his own body. While Code might have lost his allies, it would seem that he has a backup plan that might be more terrifying than what we've ever seen from the Kara Organization to this point.

Currently, the Boruto anime is continuing to tell anime-only stories that never appeared in the manga proper, though when the source material is followed once again, there will be plenty of major moments for the television series to animate.

What was the biggest shocker from either of these two new Shonen chapters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Dragon Ball and Konoha.