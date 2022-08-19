Dragon Ball Super: What We Know About Frieza's New Form

Things have gotten heated in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super. With the Granolah The Survivor Arc officially coming to a close, a surprise combatant entered the battle as the fight against the Heeters took a serious turn. Now, the manga will be taking a brief hiatus to prepare for the next arc, so what better time than now to break down the details of the new transformation and how the character was able to achieve this new power that surpasses Goku and Vegeta.

Warning. If you don't want to be spoiled on Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter, Chapter 87, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory.

As a surprising way to end the current arc, Frieza appears in the latest installment of the series, taking the opportunity to brutally murder both Gas and Elec of the Heeters. With Goku and Vegeta stunned at the alien despot's arrival, Frieza also reveals that he has a new transformation at his beck and call, taking on a new color scheme and dubbing himself "Black Frieza". The Dragon Ball villain didn't attain this new form from out of the blue, however, as Frieza explains how he has now become, supposedly, the strongest being in the universe.

DBS chapter 87 spoilers, Frieza kills gas and elec, transforms into “black frieza” to one shot UI Goku and UE Vegeta pic.twitter.com/5rzRd7NsX9 — optimistic lakers fan (@icysaiyan_) August 17, 2022

During his quest to conquer as many planets as possible, it seems that Frieza stumbled upon a "Room of Space and Time", aka the Hyperbolic Time Chamber for English Dub fans. In this room which is separated from the main universe, Frieza trained for around ten years total, allowing him to surpass the strength of Vegeta's Ultra Ego and Goku's latest Ultra Instinct transformation. Also, since Frieza was apparently outside of our universe while training, the wishes made by both Gas and Granolah didn't make them stronger than the terrifying villain, meaning that Goku and Vegeta are lacking when it comes to their overall power levels.

While the next arc of the manga remains a mystery, expecting Black Frieza to play a central role, with the villain having been mostly absent since the Tournament of Power Arc and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, definitely isn't outside of the realm of possibility.

