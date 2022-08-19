Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet

The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.

Frieza gained his new form thanks to discovering a "Room of Spirit And Time" on his universe tour of conquest, spending roughly ten years training in the other universe. With Frieza previously training for a relatively short amount of time to become "Golden Frieza", his new form is far stronger than Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego, as the tyrant is able to defeat both at once with a single punch to each of the Z-Fighters. Bringing the Saiyans low wasn't even the biggest thing that Frieza did in chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super, surprisingly enough.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Throughout the Granolah Arc, the Heeters have been a force to be reckoned with, as the villain Gas was able to become the new strongest being in the universe. Managing to beat Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah in one-on-one combat, the Heeter was easily dispatched by Frieza in one of the most gruesome deaths of the series to date. Punching a hole through Gas and causing the Heeter to deteriorate before his eyes, Frieza wasted little time in decimating Elec at the same time.

So why is it that Gas and Granolah weren't able to overcome Frieza's power level via their wishes on the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls? Well, since the alien despot was technically in another universe, some tricky wordplay made it so that the villain is the strongest being in the universe as of now. The Granolah Arc had its issues according to many fans, but the arrival of Frieza and his new transformation has been the talk of anime fans on social media since the latest chapter arrived.

What do you think of Black Frieza? Do you think the next arc will feature the villain in a prominent role?