Dragon Ball Cosplay Event Featuring Goku’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Announced

In just a few days, millions of Americans will be chowing down on turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving. The holiday has become a time for friends and family to gather, but that is not all. For all you Dragon Ball lovers, the holiday marks the return of Goku’s massive parade float, and Funimation has big plans for the balloon this year.

Over on Twitter, the anime publisher shared an announcement about the float. Funimation will be hosting a cosplay gathering on November 27 to honor Goku before he joins the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

So, there you have it! If you will be in New York this coming week, then you better stop by and visit Goku before he makes his way around town.

Mark your calendars, NYC cosplayers! 🗓 💥 Let’s meet up for a family picture during Inflation Day on 11/27, then visit Goku before his big day at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade! 📸 Info & RSVP👉 https://t.co/5rn28gQqTU pic.twitter.com/olyPlB0zgV — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) November 21, 2019

According to the event’s Facebook page, the ordeal will begin at 1:00 pm EST on Wednesday, November 27. It will be located at West 77th Street near Central Park. And if you happen to get lost, then look for the signature color of Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue hair.

“In celebration of Goku’s second appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade we’re calling on all Dragon Ball cosplayers in NYC to meet up on Inflation Day for a family picture before visiting Earth’s mightiest defender,” the event page reads.

“We’ll meet up at Central Park near the West 77th Street entrance to take the family picture. Afterwards Funimation staff will escort everyone to the Goku balloon so they can see it in person before the parade! As the date gets closer we’ll update the meet up time, but we’re aiming for it to be between 1pm and 4pm.”

There is a limited number of spaces available for this event, so be sure to sign up on Facebook here. Goku would surely appreciate the company before he joins up with Charlie Brown and Pikachu for Macy’s annual parade!

