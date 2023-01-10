Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a New Saiyaman

When Gohan destroyed Cell in the events of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games, the sequel series decided to give fans a time skip that saw the son of Goku as a teenager attempting to balance his high school days with taking on a new superhero identity in the Great Saiyaman. While Gohan was protecting the city, his status as a superhero wasn't serious in the least, as he would normally bust out hilarious poses that he believed made him look cool. Now, one fan has brought back the original Saiyaman as two new heroes have hit the manga.

Gohan did recently return as the Great Saiyaman in an anime-only episode of Dragon Ball Super, hilariously seeing the Super Saiyan wrapped up in a movie production. While the son of Goku has mostly stuck to his life as a scholar, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seeing him achieve his ultimate transformation via his Beast form, two new Saiyaman have hit the scene in the pages of the manga which returned recently. Teenage Goten and Trunks are following in Gohan's footsteps, fighting crime as the new heroes on the block in Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, continuing the legacy of striking ridiculous poses while battling evil.

Dragon Ball Saiyaman

Tik Tok Cosplayer Alaska Jere took the chance to share her hilarious new take on the Great Saiyaman, the alter-ego of Gohan that first appeared during the Majin Buu Saga and has made some unforgettable comebacks in the Shonen franchise from creator Akira Toriyama:

While the current manga arc features Goten and Trunks as the new heroes patrolling the city, it has yet to be seen what role Gohan will play if any in the adventures surrounding his younger brother. With the latest storyline taking place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we most likely won't be seeing Gohan unleashing his Beast transformation though there is certainly a strong possibility that we might see him throw on his superhero costume once again.

What do you think of this fresh take on the Great Saiyaman? Do you think 2023 will give us any word on the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.