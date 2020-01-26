Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Breaks Down Gohan’s Saiyaman Inspiration

Dragon Ball Z made a lot of changes to the series in its day, and the anime hasn’t quit yet. Over the years, other series have added to thee lore, and Dragon Ball Z came back into the picture recently with some lessons. After all, the series just put out a new game, and the immersive project shared an important lesson about Gohan and his superhero alter ego.

For those who do not know, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now, and it is wowing fans of the anime. The console game allows fans to relive the Dragon Ball Z show in a new light as they play through it. Thanks to some side quests and character changes, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot shares never-before-moments of the anime, and one of them has to do with Gohan.

As shared by Twitter user KenXyro, you can unlock a special moment between Gohan and the Ginyu Force if you make some time. You can revive the Freeza soldier using the Dragon Balls after fighting them the first time. If you do so, you can then choose to play as Gohan and visit the gang to get a special surprise.

“If you revive the Ginyu force using the dragon balls and then visit them using Gohan before Cell games, he’ll comment how he should work on his poses coz it might come in handy in the future,” KenXyro shared, and it is true. Gohan wonders to himself whether he’ll need to use poses later in life, and any fan of the anime knows that is true.

After all, Gohan creates his Great Saiyaman identity later in the anime. The hero may be overdramatic, but he got all his posing from the Ginyu Force. And to be honest, you know the soldiers would be a little flattered if they knew about their part in Saiyaman’s origin story.

