‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Great Saiyaman 4

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be launching a spin-off on Nintendo Switch in Japan next year, and like the rest of the game franchise, it will be introducing brand new characters to the series.

One of such characters making their debut in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, is the fourth iteration of Great Saiyaman. Which not only made its debut in the latest trailer for the game, but revealed a closer look in a magazine spread which you can see below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the secret identity of Great Saiyaman 3 (which fans can see briefly in this latest trailer as well) is still under wraps, Great Saiyaman 4 is far more clear. At the end of the World Mission trailer released during Jump Festa 2019, it’s revealed that Beat (the main character avatar in the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game) uses a special transformation device to transform into the next Saiyaman.

Like much of the designs introduced in Dragon Ball Heroes, Saiyaman 4 looks far more advanced than Great Saiyaman’s humble beginnings. Rather than just be a helmet or a bandana and sunglasses combo, Saiyaman 4’s outfit seems to be a full set of transformable armor. Though it’s still unclear as to what boost this will give Beat, it will certainly be a big help against the game’s big new nemesis, Cirrus.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission has not been confirmed for a release in the United States as of this writing, but is currently scheduled for a release in Japan in 2019. The game will feature over 1,000 of the cards featured in the original arcade game and touts that over 350 characters will appear. If you’re unaware of the arcade game this is spinning off of, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

There’s a promotional anime series for the game currently underway as well with Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ finally going live as of December 22. Titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!,” the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”