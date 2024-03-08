Dragon Ball Fans Mourn Shocking Loss of Creator Akira Toriyama

The worlds of manga and anime lost a true giant with the passing of Akira Toriyama. In addition to creating Dr. Slump and designing characters for video games like Dragon Quest, Toriyama created and illustrated Dragon Ball, which has gone on to become the most iconic anime franchise of all time. Dragon Ball changed Japanese animation forever, and we have Toriyama to thank for bringing the beloved story of Goku to life.

News of his passing arrived on Thursday and sent shockwaves through the anime and manga communities. A statement from his Bird Studio announced that Toriyama had died on March 1st due from acute subdural hematoma. The legendary creator was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Given Toriyama's impact, and the millions upon millions of fans whose lives he touched, it came as no surprise to see social media light up with love and gratitude for the iconic storyteller's work and legacy.

You can check out some of the reactions from Dragon Ball fans below.