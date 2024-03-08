Dragon Ball Fans Mourn Shocking Loss of Creator Akira Toriyama
Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away at the age of 68.
The worlds of manga and anime lost a true giant with the passing of Akira Toriyama. In addition to creating Dr. Slump and designing characters for video games like Dragon Quest, Toriyama created and illustrated Dragon Ball, which has gone on to become the most iconic anime franchise of all time. Dragon Ball changed Japanese animation forever, and we have Toriyama to thank for bringing the beloved story of Goku to life.
News of his passing arrived on Thursday and sent shockwaves through the anime and manga communities. A statement from his Bird Studio announced that Toriyama had died on March 1st due from acute subdural hematoma. The legendary creator was 68 years old at the time of his death.
Given Toriyama's impact, and the millions upon millions of fans whose lives he touched, it came as no surprise to see social media light up with love and gratitude for the iconic storyteller's work and legacy.
You can check out some of the reactions from Dragon Ball fans below.
You Will Be Missed
Rip Akira Toriyama the creator of Dragon ball you will be missed pic.twitter.com/bDiV3PAUYf— Evil Travi 🕷️ (@LilTravi2) March 8, 2024
Thank You for Everything
dragon ball got me my job, I owe literally everything to akira toriyama
may he rest, thank you for everything— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) March 8, 2024
Absolute Legend
None of us would be where we are as artists without Akira Toriyama. Go in peace, absolute legend.— Nuri (@actionhankbeard) March 8, 2024
Completely Gutted
RIP Akira Toriyama. I cannot express in any amount of words how your work has impacted my life and the lives of so many people I know. This is absolutely devastating news. You will be greatly missed.
This one hurts guys, completely gutted pic.twitter.com/pqu5OcLef2— MoonZilla (@MoonZilla4) March 8, 2024
Thank You for Your Gift to the World
Few are as influential as Akira Toriyama. Thank you for your gift to the world. #RipAkiraToriyama #DBZ pic.twitter.com/530vR4ug4o— Swolku (@JerbearFreeman) March 8, 2024
Favorite of All Time
Rest in peace, Akira Toriyama.— SmugStick🇪🇨 (@SmugStickDB) March 8, 2024
You have impacted more lives than anyone could hope to achieve. A great manga author, my favorite of all time. My prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XXNTxxZ9v7
Changed Forever
We lost a legend who changed the anime space forever, may your soul be free Akira Toriyama. https://t.co/WspjYJNIMA pic.twitter.com/USWffWTy0L— Ty (@Tyrocks12ty) March 8, 2024
Unmatchable Impact
akira toriyama left the earth with an unmatchable impact on the world and a legacy people only dream. that’s something that never dies man. rest in peace— bilatinman kio (@kzzrttt) March 8, 2024
Thank You
Rest in peace Akira Toriyama.
Thank you for all you gave so many of us.— Takahata (@Takahata101) March 8, 2024
RIP to the GOAT
Akira Toriyama dying feels like entire World just broke. The Dragon Ball universe has altered so many of our lives and will change millions to come. Words can not describe the magnitude of his impact. Legend in every sense. The greatest of all time. RIP to the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/DlLhiFAbCO— Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) March 8, 2024