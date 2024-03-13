Dragon Ball Daima Exec Unpacks Toriyama's Work on the Anime

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its premiere later this year, and the executive producer behind the new anime has revealed how much work the late Akira Toriyama has done on the new series! Dragon Ball Daima was first announced as a new Dragon Ball anime series releasing in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the franchise. This will be a completely original story not seen in prior manga or anime releases, but it was announced early on that Akira Toriyama himself had a hand in bringing this new story to life for the Dragon Ball world. But soon we'll get to see this new anime for ourselves.

With Toriyama's unfortunate passing, there has been a question as to how much the late creator was able to help with the development of Dragon Ball Daima. But as executive producer of the new anime, Akio Iyoku, explained to Mantan Web that Toriyama in fact "made the whole story and was involved with character design like never before. He also has a hand in designing the machinery." So that fans concerned about the direction of the franchise with this new anime, it seems like the creator was able to have quite a bit of input.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima: How Involved Was Akira Toriyama?

Elaborating further on Toriyama's input on Dragon Ball Daima, Iyoku also explained that Toriyama took his time to develop a story with lots of action and adventure. Iyoku explained that the team behind the anime's goal is to properly "create" Toriyama's world, and they made sure to take as much time as possible to make the anime as good as it can be. It's clear from Iyoku's comments that Dragon Ball Daima is not being taken lightly as a project, and thus fans can rest easy as it readies to premiere later this Fall.

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing in Japan later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Daima when it premieres later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!