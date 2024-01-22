When Will Dragon Ball Daima Premiere?

Dragon Ball Daima is coming our way later this Fall, and a new report has seemingly closed in on its premiere date! Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original manga series first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new anime project with material not seen in the previous manga or anime releases. Dragon Ball Daima features a brand new story from Toriyama himself, and fans have been eager to see what kind of new anime experience was on deck ever since it was first announced to be in the works.

Dragon Ball Daima previously announced it was coming some time later this Fall, and according to the (now removed) reported comments Toei Animation Latin America's Licensing Director Daniel Castaneda, the new anime will be premiering some time in October. This falls in line with the rest of the Fall 2024 anime schedule (which usually premieres a new wave of anime in October and running through December), but now it seems like Dragon Ball fans will get to see the new anime then too.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

It's very important to take this potential release window with a healthy grain of salt as it has yet to be confirmed or denied, but it's an interesting listing considering how little we still know about the new series overall. There will be more Dragon Ball Daima information shared during the upcoming Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour on January 27-28, and hopefully that information brings us one step closer to finding out its concrete release date or more about what to expect from the new Kid Goku's adventures.

Akira Toriyama provided the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will be voicing Goku as the first confirmed member of the cast.

Toriyama teases what to expect from Dragon Ball Daima's story as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Daima this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – @DbsHype on X