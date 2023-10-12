Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Breaks Silence on Daima Anime

If there is one things Dragon Ball fans are talking about now, it is Daima. Earlier today, Dragon Ball took to the stage at New York Comic Con and revealed the new canon anime. Dragon Ball Daima is the next anime to tackle the hit shonen series, and series creator Akira Toriyama is now speaking out.

Not long ago, the creator of Dragon Ball released a letter to fans, and it was there we learned more about Dragon Ball Daima. According to the artist, he has been working on this new series with unusual interest, and he is ready to explore some unconventional battles as it goes live.

"I'm currently working on a new Dragon Ball. The title is Dragon Ball Daima. Daima is a made-up term... [which] in English would be something like Evil. Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world," Toriyama writes.

"Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time. I came up with the story and settings as well as a lot of the designs. I'm actually putting a lot more into this than usual," the creator continued. "Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful."

As the trailer for Dragon Ball Daima shows, Goku and his friends look very different in this new series. All of the heroes are turned into kids, and we do mean everyone. It will fall to our heroes to undo the wish against them that led to this change, and Toriyama promises their adventure will explain mysteries of the Dragon Ball Universe. So if you are eager to check out this new anime, Dragon Ball Daima will go live in Fall 2024.

What do you think about Dragon Ball Daima so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!