Dragon Ball Daima Confirmed to Feature "Completely Original" Story

Dragon Ball is making its highly anticipated return to screens with a brand new anime later this year, and the producer behind it all confirmed that fans will be jumping into a "completely original" story with the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima! When it was first announced to be in the works last year as part of the celebration for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary, the new anime really took fans by surprise as most were expecting to see an adaptation of Dragon Ball Super instead. But as Dragon Ball Daima gets ready to premiere this Fall, there are still tons of questions as for what to expect.

Akio Iyoku, President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and Dragon Ball Executive Producer, recently had an interview with Nikkei and opened up about the plans to expand Dragon Ball even more worldwide (as spotted by @SupaChronicles on X). It was here that he mentioned that it was the reason Dragon Ball Daima was announced at New York Comic Con 2023 and noted that the anime is a challenge because of its "completely original" story, "With Dragon Ball Daima, which will be released in Fall 2024, we are taking on the challenge of creating an anime series with a completely original story." This means it's confirmed to not adapt any previous material and will be brand new!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima is now scheduled for a release later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Akira Toriyama provided the original main story and character designs with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will be returning to the anime franchise as the voice of Goku as the first confirmed member of the voice cast.

It's still very much a mystery as for what to expect from this brand new entry in the franchise but Akira Toriyama teases the story for Dragon Ball Daima as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

