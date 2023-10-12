Dragon Ball Daima Synopsis Released

The rumors are true. Dragon Ball Daima is real and anime fans are reeling thanks to the major confirmation at this year's New York Comic-Con. With Toei Animation once again returning to take on this very unique tale focusing on a very unique Son Goku, an official synopsis has been released that will help to fill you in on the upcoming anime that will throw some major curveballs at the Z-Fighters. Goku might be transforming into a kid in this new series ala Dragon Ball GT, but Daima appears to be taking its own route.

Unlike how Dragon Ball Grand Tour related to Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Daima will not be a sequel to Dragon Ball Super. The series will actually take place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, seeing Son Goku transformed into a much younger version of himself and traveling the universe with Kaioshin to reach adulthood once again. The last time we saw the Z-Fighters animated outside of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie that mostly focused on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What is Dragon Ball Daima?

You can check out the official synopsis for Dragon Ball Daima here, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

Dragon Ball Daima will take place during a unique time in the shonen franchise's history. Taking place after the demise of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Beerus and Whis, this most likely means that we won't be seeing transformations like Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct, and many of Super's other forms. The series is slated to arrive in the Fall of next year, seeing Toei Animation once again taking the reins of the Z-Fighters' story with a very different premise than what we've seen come before.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Daima from the first look at New York Comic-Con? Do you think Daima will be able to overtake Grand Tour despite its similar plot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Daima.