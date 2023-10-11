Dragon Ball: Goku's Masako Nozawa Awarded Major Cultural Prize

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises to ever come from Japan. Over the decades, the voices of its fighters have become beloved the world over, but none are more popular than Goku. Actress Masako Nozawa has overseen the Saiyan's reign since day one, and now they have been gifted a major accolade in honor of their work.

The update comes from Japan as the 71st Kan Kikuchi Prizes were announced this week. It turns out Nozawa was named for the cultural contributions they've made with anime. Noted as a "trailblazing representative of Japanese voice actors", Nozawa said she was very grateful for the award.

Of course, Nozawa has been in much more than Dragon Ball since beginning her career. The actress got her start in anime with Astro Boy in 1963. Nozawa went on to voice the character Kitaro in Gegege no Kitaro several years later, and her career shot off from there. From Son Goku to Doraemon and Doctor Kureha, Nozawa has taken part in some of the biggest anime series in history. So when it comes to awards, well – there is no one better than Nozawa to honor.

If you have not seen the actress' work on Dragon Ball, you can watch the show easier now than ever before. Dragon Ball is streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu and even Tubi. So for more information on Dragon Ball, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called "Dragon Balls" are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She's on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

