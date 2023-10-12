Dragon Ball Daima Anime Announced

The time has come, Dragon Ball fans! After years of waiting, it seems the team at Toei Animation is ready to put Son Goku back on the small screen. Today at New York Comic Con, the studio behind the Dragon Ball anime announced its next series, and Dragon Ball Daima promises to pick up on the anime.

According to reports, Dragon Ball Magic will not be a sequel to Dragon Ball Super or continue it in any way. Rather, this new series will focus on the gap of time between Dragon Ball Z (pre-epilogue) and Dragon Ball Super. This means Dragon Ball Daima will tell all-new events, and sadly, there will be no Ultra Instinct showdowns.

DRAGON BALL DAINA ANIME OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED!

Fall 2024



Fall 2024 pic.twitter.com/WqFDm56XE9 — Hype (@DbsHype) October 12, 2023

Dragon Ball Daima is also slated to shake things up with Goku. The Saiyan is expected to be de-aged in this anime, and Goku will be forced to travel the galaxy with the Kaioshin at his side. From there, you can imagine what sort of adventures the pair will get into, and it is likely some familiar allies will join the pair at some point.

Slated to launch next year, Dragon Ball Daima stands as the next canon installment of the Dragon Ball anime. The latest entry into the franchise came in theaters last year courtesy of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie followed the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the events of the actual TV anime. After all, Dragon Ball Super made a name for itself in 2015 when its TV anime launched, and it ran through March 2018. Since then, Dragon Ball Super has carried on its story on paper as the manga has published a few original arcs. And of course, Dragon Ball fans want to see those manga arcs adapted in an anime.

Dragon Ball Daima may not be what fans expected from the next Dragon Ball anime, but it will definitely put Goku to work. If you need to catch up with the franchise ahead of this big launch, Dragon Ball is streaming all over these days. You can find the entire series streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more information on the IP, you can read the official synopsis of Dragon Ball below:

"Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called "Dragon Balls" are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She's on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

