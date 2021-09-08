Dragon Ball Fans Are Batting Over the Best Version of Future Trunks

Dragon Ball fans have plenty of strong opinions, and they aren’t afraid to share them. From Goku’s various forms to Vegeta’s streak of losses, there is a lot to waffle over. It seems there is no shortage of debates within the fandom, and it seems like Future Trunks has walked into the latest fan debate over on social media.

The whole thing came to light this week when a viral post pitted Future Trunks against… himself. Yes, it seems like the Dragon Ball fanbase is warring over which form of Future Trunks is the best, and netizens are coming out in force.

As you can find in the slides below, Dragon Ball Z fans aren’t letting up on the debate. The anime was the first to bring Vegeta’s son into the mix, and his introduction was the definition of epic. No one can forget the way Future Trunks wrecked Mecha-Frieza back in the day. From his physique to his costume, Future Trunks was too hot to touch, but Dragon Ball Super didn’t nerf the hero all that much.

Sure, the sequel pushed Future Trunks into a new direction as a 30-year-old man, but some fans admit they prefer the shift. Obviously, Trunks looks different from the top-down, and his blue hair is hard to overlook. The swap continues to rile up fans even after all of these years. That doesn’t even account for Future Trunks’ struggle against Goku Black, but fans were all when the fighter unlocked his Super Saiyan Rage form.

The debate over the Best Future Trunks likely won’t end anytime soon if this spurt shows anything. In the end, it all comes down to each person’s opinion, and most Dragon Ball fans tend to side with whichever iteration they met first. So if you happen to prefer Kid Trunks, well – then more power to you!

