Dragon Ball Preview Sets Up Saiyan Civil War

While the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is giving animation fans a new look into the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the Z Fighters, many fans of the Shonen franchise might not know that the spin-off story that has brought back the likes of Super Saiyan 4 and the original version of Broly also has a manga series running at present. Now, it seems as if a preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes' manga is once again pitting the Super Saiyan 4 warriors of the Xeno-Verse against the canon brawlers from Dragon Ball Super.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes began with a Shonen fan's dream come true, seeing the power of Super Saiyan 4 clashing against the power of Super Saiyan Blue, as the nefarious Fuu pulled the strings to make the two versions of Goku fight one another. With Super Saiyan 4 first appearing in the outside of continuity series Dragon Ball GT, many were left wondering if we would ever revisit the transformation in the main series, but has become an essential part of the Heroes spin-off. With this newest preview for the upcoming manga chapter, it seems as if not only will the two Gokus come to blows, but also, Vegeta of Dragon Ball Super will battle his counterpart who is a part of the Time Patrol.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

A number of pages from the next chapter of the Big Bang Mission found their way online, showing that Vegeta would be testing out his new "Evil Ki" that he was able to learn while battling against Turles and Cumber the Evil Saiyan during the Space-Time War Arc.

While the television series for Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce a return date, next year will see a new feature-length film arrive that documents the new adventures in the lives of the Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While we doubt this upcoming movie will see Super Saiyan 4 made canon in the official timeline of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, there are plenty of fans that are dying to see this major element of the Grand Tour brought back to the forefront in some way.

Via DBS Chronicles