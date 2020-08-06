Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate The Importance of the Original Series
You'd be hard pressed to find an anime fan that doesn't believe that Dragon Ball Z is the most popular anime series in Akira Toriyama's franchise, but fans have recently taken the opportunity to reflect on the importance of the original series that introduced us to the world of Goku, Bulma, Yamcha, Master Roshi and so many other colorful characters! With the original anime series laying the ground work for the fighting Shonen franchise, there are definitely some moments that take place in both Z and Super that would be more impactful if you have watched the original Dragon Ball series!
Have you watched the first Dragon Ball series? Do you agree that Dragon Ball fans should watch this before diving into the likes of Z and Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Akira Toriyama!
The Ball Starts Rolling
Every now and again, I think about how a lot of stuff that happens in Dragon Ball Z loses its impact if you haven't watched Dragon Ball, but a lot of people skip Dragon Ball thinking it isn't important. Makes me sad pic.twitter.com/rhvFlD3d0r— Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 5, 2020
The King Piccolo Arc Is Best
Original Dragon Ball is wonderful. I think the King Piccolo arc has the best realization of the kind of hero Goku's meant to be. For Goku that arc is a revenge story, not a save the world story. His only goal is to avenge Krillin and Roshi, saving the world is just a side effect.— diddyknux (@diddyknux) August 5, 2020
Goku Dying Used To Be Rare
Definitely Works For The Manga
I was just rereading the Dragon Ball manga and it really makes the events of early Z have a lot more impact when you know what happens in dragon ball. Also, it has some of the best fights in the series too.— Iron S. (@ShadowReborne) August 6, 2020
The Right Way To Go For Many
Like Father Like Son
My son and I say this all the time. Dragon ball is my least favorite of the franchise but I think it’s important because it shows how so many of Goku’s relationships with his friends and friends that were enemies were formed.— Marlaina Cruz (@SweetpeaCruz) August 5, 2020
We're Feeling It
I feel this! Say it again for the people in the back row! My cousins tried to go right to Z and Super without watching the OG and I literally had to force them to watch DB, even gave them access to my Hulu so that they could! And they ended up loving it!— WehbeGaming The Weeb God (@WehbeGaming) August 5, 2020
Important
Yeah tbh it sucks alot to see it as "not important" to new watchers of the series as a whole the whole reason why i love dragonball so much was from the original story from the first part of dragonball into early z was good.— Lemonadepikachu(Mike™) (@lemonadepikachu) August 6, 2020
not to mention it was charming and had some life to it.
