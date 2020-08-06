Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate The Importance of the Original Series

You'd be hard pressed to find an anime fan that doesn't believe that Dragon Ball Z is the most popular anime series in Akira Toriyama's franchise, but fans have recently taken the opportunity to reflect on the importance of the original series that introduced us to the world of Goku, Bulma, Yamcha, Master Roshi and so many other colorful characters! With the original anime series laying the ground work for the fighting Shonen franchise, there are definitely some moments that take place in both Z and Super that would be more impactful if you have watched the original Dragon Ball series!

