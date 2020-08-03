Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Brutal New Take on Future Trunks vs Mecha Frieza

✖

Dragon Ball Z may have aired a long time ago, but the shonen anime feels as fresh as ever today. Fans new and old continue to check out the classic show year after year. Of course, that means some of the anime's best moments live on in history, and one artist decided it was time to give a different take on Future Trunks' battle with Mecha Frieza.

Over on Twitter, the artist ruto830 wowed fans with their latest piece of art. The user, who is a big fan of Dragon Ball, has gone viral several times over thanks to his impressive reimagining of the anime. His latest piece shared Mecha Frieza's POV from his battle with Future Trunks, and it is perfectly brutal.

You can see the Dragon Ball Z art below as it shows Future Trunks powered up as a Super Saiyan. His bright blonde hair is defying gravity as his hand is thrust outward. With his sword in one hand, Future Trunks sees his other hand glow with chi as his palm faces towards Mecha Frieza.

Clearly, Future Trunks looks terrifying here, and Mecha Frieza never knew what was coming for him. The villain did not know another Saiyan was on Earth when his mechanized self came knocking for revenge. The concept of time travel hadn't even occurred to him at this point, so Frieza could do little but brace for his incoming demise here. After all, Future Trunks is all power, and he had plenty of experience in his world fighting bad guys.

This gorgeous artwork gives fans a better sense of how terrifying it would be to face a Saiyan. Future Trunks is a force of nature, and his dad is even more so. That says nothing of Goku's insane powers, so we have to credit the Dragon Ball Z villains for having the guts to fight the gang. But if it were us, well - we'd just sit the fight out entirely after seeing Future Trunks' rage up close.

Do you wish Mecha Frieza had more of a role in the anime? Or was his defeat at the hands of Future Trunks enough for you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

