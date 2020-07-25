Dragon Ball Super: Where Can The Series Go Post-Moro?

Love it or hate it, the Dragon Ball Super series has been trying hard to add to the legend of the long running Akira Toriyama franchise, introducing us recently to the arc that follows the Z Fighters attempting to bring down the ancient wizard known as Moro, but we are left wondering just where else the series can go following the conclusion of this saga. Though we have no idea how the current story arc is going to end, we certainly have a few ideas as to where the adventures of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters can go in the future! Where would you take Dragon Ball into the future following the current arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Bring Back Cell (Photo: Toei Animation) Dragon Ball Super brought back Freeza, going so far as to even team the mad tyrant up with Goku during the Tournament of Power, while having Majin Buu be a regular part of the Z Fighters following the conclusion of the finale of Z, but we have yet to see hide or hair or Dr. Gero's ultimate creation in Cell. We could definitely see a future story line bringing back Cell and giving him a power boost to fight on an even playing field with the Z Fighters but we'd be lying if we also didn't see the potential in having Freeza and Cell face off against one another for the first time. prevnext

Tournament Of Power 2 (Photo: Toei Animation) The Tournament of Power was the main tournament arc of Dragon Ball Super, taking a page from the smaller "Universe Six Tournament Arc", and blowing it up to epic proportions. With the Z Fighters having gained more strength during the Moro Arc, perhaps we could see this arc revisited with even more on the line, as well as the number of combatants changed or increased from what we saw previously. With Goku having a better grasp on Ultra Instinct and Vegeta having his new ability of Forced Spirit Fission, we'd love to see how they would stack up to the old enemies like Jiren and Kefla! prevnext

A Vegeta Only Story The Moro Arc showed us a brand new form of training for Vegeta, introducing the Prince of the Saiyans to the Planet Yardrat where he learning not only Forced Spirit Fission, but Instant Transmission to boot. With fans clamoring for a big win for the Saiyan Prince, we'd love to see a story that only focused on Vegeta for the first time, taking the sereis from its usual ensemble focus to that of simply a solo protagonist. There is a lot of character yet to explore in Vegeta and we'd love to see him get a story all his own! prevnext

A Quest To Become A God Dragon Ball Super's biggest focus has been presenting a world that sees Goku and Vegeta training amongst the gods, with Beerus, the God of Destruction, leading the charge. With the two Saiyans achieving the power of the gods, perhaps it's time that they should take things up a notch and attain full godhood, specifically becoming gods of destruction. Though we aren't sure if Goku would fit the bill, Vegeta would definitely be a worthy candidate to fill the role that Beerus held for so long. prevnext

The Final Battle Against Beerus Dragon Ball Super began with the arrival of Beerus and for a number of arcs, we've been waiting to see a rematch between Goku and the god of destruction, especially considering the Saiyan protagonist's boost in power since he first attained the level of Super Saiyan God. Now holding the power of Ultra Instinct under his belt, we have to wonder if Goku is now on an even playing field with Beerus, though a new story arc diving into a brand new fight would definitely help answer this question. prevnext