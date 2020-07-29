Dragon Ball Fans Revisit the Debate Over the Best Super Saiyan Form
A debate that has returned time and time again within the anime community has been which transformation of the Super Saiyan variety in the Dragon Ball franchise and fans of the Shonen series have reignited the arguments over which of these Saiyan levels are the best. From the introduction of Super Saiyan 1 during the Freeza Saga in Dragon Ball Z, the transformation has been one of the most appealing power ups in the medium of Shonen Anime since making its introduction and we wouldn't be surprised to see more levels appear down the line of the Akira Toriyama franchise!
The debate began once again with a fan sharing an "unpopular opinion" in the idea that Super Saiyan 4, which first debuted in Dragon Ball GT, remained the "favorite transformation" for the Saiyans according to this one Dragon Ball fan:
This is the best form. https://t.co/9UTIgXueMV pic.twitter.com/WTL8gph272— Moon Monkey🌙 (@MoonMonkeyIsle) July 25, 2020
What is your favorite level of Super Saiyan?
Respect for 4 And God
I still find it strange that SSJ3 can never me mastered. But 4 can.🤨. Also this and God are the only forms that I can respect. Maybe 2 for utility.— Tennyson (@TengameshXIII) July 26, 2020
Super Saiyan 2, How About You?
My fav transformation is ssj2 but 4 is prob my second fav— FujinSamurai (@FujinSamurai) July 25, 2020
Is Super Saiyan 4 Unpopular? Is It?
He said unpopular, Moon.— Chao (@ChaoMaster6) July 25, 2020
Super Saiyan God Fans Represent
The Debate Heats Up
I never did understand why people loved this form so much apart from the design, it had no moments like ssj and ssj2.— Mr. Backwords (@Bob_backwords) July 26, 2020
Rose Fans Rise Up
Naw Rose is pic.twitter.com/mFruS6HzYs— Panashe🌍 (@999Panwashkey) July 25, 2020
One Day We'll Get Super Saiyan 50
Super saiyan 4? It's all about super saiyan 50 pic.twitter.com/cJYwbN2mAL— PotatoBoy (@RPotatoBoy) July 25, 2020
