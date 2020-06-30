Dragon Ball Finally Introduces Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta in the Anime

Dragon Ball has done a lot of wild things over the decades, but fans have been waiting for the anime to catch up on a lot of lore. Whether you go by the canon or not, the Dragon Ball franchise has lots of wild power boosts and forms to take in. Few of these forms are wilder than Super Saiyan 3, and it seems Vegeta finally got to tackle the form in the anime at last.

Earlier today, the most recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes went live, and it was there fans checked in on Vegeta. The hero and his Xeno counterpart have been locked in a battle to save Universe 7 for a solid bit at this point. Things only escalated when one Vegeta had to fight a mysterious doctor on the battlefield, and their strength prompted Saiyan to tap into Super Saiyan 3.

You can check out the form on Vegeta below as stills of the moment have gone live. Super Saiyan 3 looks the same on Vegeta as it does Goku, Goten, or anyone else. His brow is made more prominent despite his eyebrows roofing out of existence. When combined with his long hair, Vegeta is nearly unrecognizable in Super Saiyan 3, but you can still see pieces of the fighter peek through.

(Photo: Bandai / Shueisha)

For those curious about Vegeta's history with this form, it has escaped him in the anime for a long time. While Baby Vegeta came close to unlocking the form back in Dragon Ball GT, this seems to be the first time he has used the power outright in the anime. Several video games have unlocked Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta before, but Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the first venture to bring the transformation to the anime. So it is up to fans to decide whether this form gets a thumbs up or not.

What do you think about this form on Vegeta? Did you think he was ever going to unlock it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

