Dragon Ball Super Needs To Make Super Saiyan 4 Canon
Fans have been circling around the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes even more since the anime revealed that it would be giving us a new form of the popular transformation Super Saiyan 4, but we would love to see this technique that was made popular in Dragon Ball GT make its way to the main series of Dragon Ball Super! The transformation, which tends to make the Saiyans appear far more like their ape origins than the likes of the golden hair given to them by the early Super Saiyan levels and the red and blue of achieving the power of the gods.
Do you think that Super Saiyan 4 should be brought into the main continuity of the Dragon Ball series? What other "outside of continuity" elements would you like to see arrive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
The Popularity Of Super Saiyan 4
With the revival of the transformation that was long thought lost with the conclusion of Dragon Ball GT, the Dragon Ball Heroes series gave us the opportunity to revisit the power boost that looks far different from any Saiyan technique we had seen before. With the likes of Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct mostly filling the roster of transformations in the newest series, it was definitely shocking to see how beloved this transformation was based on fan input, but it's clear that the creators have a big element on their hands that fans are dying to see made canon.
It's Far More Appropriate For Saiyans
(Photo: Toei Animation)
Super Saiyan 4, in my opinion, seems like what a "Super Saiyan" should look like, considering their origins and their links to their ape-like forms in the Oozaru. Though the early Super Saiyan levels changed the users' hair length and color, and with Super Saiyan 3 even their facial features, 4 added a new element into the mix that made Goku and Vegeta look far more savage than what we had seen before, almost seeming as if they were being combined into a smaller version of their Oozaru forms.
It's Sort Of Already Been Introduced (Sort Of, Kind Of)
You might be wondering what the best way to introduce Super Saiyan 4 is, but it's kind of already been given a path way through the Legendary Super Saiyan of Broly. When Broly first begins fighting against Goku and Vegeta, Broly's father notes that the Saiyan seemingly gets his strength from discovering how to harness the power of the Oozaru without transforming into a giant ape himself. Considering how Super Saiyan 4 is achieved in Dragon Ball GT, by growing a tail and becoming an Oozaru in order to transform inot this form, this connection to Broly could help give a path way to it in Super!
Make It A New Transformation For A Character Who Isn't Goku And Vegeta
So which character should this transformation be introduced through? The answer is obvious and it's Gohan. Gohan has been attempting to discover a power that hides "outside of the regular Super Saiyan levels", as he stated prior to the Tournament of Power arc and giving him the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 4, while fighting alongside both his father Goku, and Vegeta, in their respective Blue phases. This level could be explained as Gohan's attempt to even out his Saiyan and human genes, and would help bring the fan favorite character to a brand new level.
It's Just Cool
To wrap up the argument, Super Saiyan 4 was easily one of the best things to come out of the Dragon Ball GT series, giving a unique transformation to both Goku and Vegeta that harkened back to the more savage days of the Saiyans while giving both Z Fighters some killer new looks. It feels like the natural progression of the Saiyans as a race and adds a new element into the battles of the Z Fighters, so regardless of who it is given to or where it appears, Super Saiyan 4 definitely deserves a chance to appear in the main continuity.
