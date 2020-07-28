Dragon Ball Super Needs To Make Super Saiyan 4 Canon

The Popularity Of Super Saiyan 4 (Photo: Toei Animation) With the revival of the transformation that was long thought lost with the conclusion of Dragon Ball GT, the Dragon Ball Heroes series gave us the opportunity to revisit the power boost that looks far different from any Saiyan technique we had seen before. With the likes of Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct mostly filling the roster of transformations in the newest series, it was definitely shocking to see how beloved this transformation was based on fan input, but it's clear that the creators have a big element on their hands that fans are dying to see made canon. prevnext

It's Far More Appropriate For Saiyans Super Saiyan 4, in my opinion, seems like what a "Super Saiyan" should look like, considering their origins and their links to their ape-like forms in the Oozaru. Though the early Super Saiyan levels changed the users' hair length and color, and with Super Saiyan 3 even their facial features, 4 added a new element into the mix that made Goku and Vegeta look far more savage than what we had seen before, almost seeming as if they were being combined into a smaller version of their Oozaru forms.

It's Sort Of Already Been Introduced (Sort Of, Kind Of) You might be wondering what the best way to introduce Super Saiyan 4 is, but it's kind of already been given a path way through the Legendary Super Saiyan of Broly. When Broly first begins fighting against Goku and Vegeta, Broly's father notes that the Saiyan seemingly gets his strength from discovering how to harness the power of the Oozaru without transforming into a giant ape himself. Considering how Super Saiyan 4 is achieved in Dragon Ball GT, by growing a tail and becoming an Oozaru in order to transform inot this form, this connection to Broly could help give a path way to it in Super!

Make It A New Transformation For A Character Who Isn't Goku And Vegeta So which character should this transformation be introduced through? The answer is obvious and it's Gohan. Gohan has been attempting to discover a power that hides "outside of the regular Super Saiyan levels", as he stated prior to the Tournament of Power arc and giving him the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 4, while fighting alongside both his father Goku, and Vegeta, in their respective Blue phases. This level could be explained as Gohan's attempt to even out his Saiyan and human genes, and would help bring the fan favorite character to a brand new level.