‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork Gives Freeza a Creepily Realistic Makeover

While we wait for more new Dragon Ball content to hit the airwaves, fans have been running wild with their imaginings of what the franchise could be. Over on Reddit, a piece of Dragon Ball artwork is getting fans hyped in a big way. Check it out below:

This art comes from Tiago Datrinti, who we recently highlighted after spotting his gallery of live-action Dragon Ball concept art – including this image of Freeza. The image is great at capturing the alien nature of Galactic Emperor, while making him look more menacing than anything in the Dragon Ball anime and manga series. The red eyes are an especially nice touch, while the purple lips and smirk perfectly capture Freeza’s evil arrogance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The live-action Dragon Ball Evolution movie from the 2000s tried and failed (miserably) to introduce Piccolo as a live-action villain. Needless to say, modern film technology and a little imagination from the likes of Datrinti would make Freeza a much more compelling live-action villain. This particular version fo the character would definitely make the hostile alien invasion angle of live-action “Freeza Saga” much more believable.

Be sure to check out the full gallery of Datrinti’s Dragon Ball Artwork HERE.

Dragon Ball Super recently put Freeza in a bold new light, as the unrepentent villain stepped up in a big way to help Goku and Universe 7 win the Tournament of Power. When everything was on the line in the battle with Jiren, Freeza selflessly threw himself at the Universe 11 warrior and tried to fly him out of the ring; with an extra push from Goku, the two former adversaries brought Jiren down and saved their universe from erasure. In the aftermath of that fight, Whis benevolently resurrected Freeza as reward for his service; however, Freeza’s heroism was short-lived. When last we saw him, Freeza was reclaiming his title as universal emperor, with full intention of returning to his evil ways.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The Dragon Ball Super Movie will be released in December.