Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Day 2020

Years back, the Japanese Anniversary Association that today, May 8th, would be declared Goku Day in honor of the Dragon Ball protagonist who has existed under the pen of Akira Toriyama thanks in part to a clever reference and fans are paying lip service via social media to the Saiyan brawler. The JAA noted that the numbers “5 and 9” can be pronounced as “Go” and “Ku” and thus May 8th our time, May 9th in Japan, has become the official day for the Super Saiyan warrior that has become one of the most popular characters in the world of anime!

How are you celebrating Goku Day? Will you be diving back into the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s Get Started With The Original

It’s May 9th in Japan! Goku Day & Piccolo Day! pic.twitter.com/Od003WxUd6 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) May 8, 2020

Stunning Saiyan Fan Art

Happy Goku Day Everyone!

It’s that time of the year again so I’ve made this drawing to celebrate the day. I’m quite proud of how this one turned out and I think it’s my best drawing to date and I really hope you guys like it.#GokuDay #GokuDay2020#悟空の日#悟空の日2020 pic.twitter.com/r4YwYZLPIs — FTW Arts || Commissions Closed (@FTWStudios99) May 8, 2020

Reminder That Goku Is In Fact A Father

Didn’t have time to draw anything new, so I’ll repost a few pieces that share my love for dad Goku. His relationship with Gohan is one of my favorite parts of the series.#GokuDay#悟空の日#ドラゴンボール pic.twitter.com/HLAUi6kb23 — エレン (@ErrenVanDuine) May 8, 2020

The Day Has Finally Arrived

Sneaky Goku Black

Why hello there, you filthy humans.



I heard it’s Son Goku’s day. pic.twitter.com/WWczZNl5iQ — Black (@LordyChica) May 8, 2020

Celebrate With Chibis

Props To A Childhood Hero

Happy Goku day To my childhood hero #GokuDay pic.twitter.com/tTzvGL233g — Theinsanecuban (@Gabriel77690206) May 8, 2020

More Amazing Fan Art Coming In

Happy Goku day everyone!



My best piece by far, and I wanted to keep it UI themed.



Enjoy!#悟空の日#悟空の日2020#兆の大会 pic.twitter.com/0TY5T748E9 — Sherif Lotfy (@SS_Sherif123) May 8, 2020

Sharing Only The Best Goku Gifs

one of my favorite gifs of him, happy #GokuDay!! 🐉🧡 pic.twitter.com/1OzpxQnF9f — 𝗚 ♡ (@chokemetilidie) May 8, 2020

Rounding Out The Art