Genius Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Ultra Instinct Goku to Life on a Budget

Goku has had several iconic transformations over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, but few have hit as hard as the reveal of Mastered Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super. The original Super Saiyan transformation on Planet Namek might be one of the most iconic images of the anime overall, but this grand reveal was one fans felt that actually came close to that initial debut. Due to its great build up over the course of the Tournament of Power, few were disappointed when Ultra Instinct Goku finally exploded into action.

It was a combination of factors that worked in its favor, but ultimately what catapulted Mastered Ultra Instinct to the top of many fans' favorite transformation lists is simply how cool Goku looked with silver hair. It was a dynamic new color that definitely helped to sell his new godly level of power, and it's a look that remains dynamic no matter how you recreate it.

One hilarious example comes from the genius @lowcostcosplayth (who you can find on Instagram here) who previously went viral for their take on Super Saiyan Blue Goku. But now they have found a new soapy way to get Goku's silver hair just right. It works so well it's kind of ridiculous. But that just goes to show the depths of the creativity here. Check it out:

Now that Goku is on his way to mastering Ultra Instinct in the current Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the manga, the big mystery is where he could even go from here. If Goku indeed taps into the full power of this slick silver haired form, is there a way to modify it further? Is that going to be as strong as Goku will ever be? Or is Mastered Ultra Instinct always going to be slightly out of Goku's reach? What do you think?

Hoping to see Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku again in Dragon Ball Super someday? Is it one of your big wishes for when Dragon Ball's anime eventually comes back? Where do you think Goku can go once he's mastered the form? How does its look rank among Goku's other transformations so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

