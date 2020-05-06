Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Reveals Ultra Instinct Goku Release Date

Dragon Ball FighterZ players have seen Ultra Instinct Goku teased a few times since Bandai Namco confirmed that the most powerful version of Goku yet would be joining the fighting game, and the community now knows when they’ll be able to play as him now that a release date has been set. Ultra Instinct Goku will arrive in Dragon Ball FighterZ as an extra fighter on May 22nd for those who want to buy him as a standalone character, but those who already have the FighterZ Pass 3 to get all the DLC fighters will be able to have him two days earlier.

The upcoming release of Ultra Instinct Goku planned for later this month was announced on Wednesday by Bandai Namco with a new trailer featuring the character accompanying the news. Goku’s got several different forms in the game already highlighting some of his biggest moments throughout the Dragon Ball franchise with that buildup finally leading up to his most powerful form.

Ultra Instinct Goku’s trailer also showed off some of the moves he’ll have at his disposal when he’s added, though if you watched the character’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super, you’ll already know what he’s capable of. From the looks of the trailer, it appears he’ll have numerous defensive techniques in his arsenal. We can see him countering attacks multiple times with moves that prevent him from taking damage and reposition him or outright attack his opponent. Picture-perfect dodges while weaving in attacks was a big part of Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball Super, so it makes sense that those traits would carry over to Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Ultra Instinct Goku arrives to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ on May 22nd, 2020! Tell us in the comments who will be joining UI Goku on your team, once he is released! Reach new heights of power with Season Pass 3! https://t.co/LD5kGd1u9X pic.twitter.com/TlqDnLlivl — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 6, 2020

Since every character has at least one Dramatic Finish they can access by fighting a certain character and ending the battle in a flashy way, it looks like we can expect Ultra Instinct Goku’s trigger to be fighting against Jiren, his opponent from Dragon Ball Super. Jiren was first noticed to be a part of the game early last year and was added not long afterwards.

Ultra Instinct Goku’s Dragon Ball FighterZ appearance follows Kefla’s after the fused Saiyan was added previously. Both characters are part of Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC and are the only two characters confirmed so far which means there are still three more to be revealed and released in the future.

