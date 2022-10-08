Dragon Ball GT Cosplay Resurrects Super 17

The Grand Tour might have ended many years ago in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, but numerous elements still find their way into the anime public eye. While the sequel series introduced villains including Omega Shenron and Baby, a major antagonist remains a bizarre fusion between two Android 17s that were created from different sources. Now, one fan has resurrected Super 17 using some spot-on cosplay, with the villain recently making a return in a very unique spin-off.

The androids remain a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise, even to this day, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introducing two new brawlers that were forged from the mind of Dr. Hedo in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. While 17 didn't make an appearance in this latest film, he has become quite the factor in the sequel series thanks to his inclusion in the Tournament of Power as well as his presence during the Moro Arc, the manga storyline that has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation. With regards to Super 17, the android was a fusion between two 17s created by Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu respectively, joining to create a villain that threatened the cast in Dragon Ball GT.

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Fery shared this new take on the classic villain that has yet to make his way to Dragon Ball Super proper, but there is always a chance that this Grand Tour villain might appear down the line, especially considering the fact that he returned during a recent arc in Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

Android 17 didn't play a role in the Granolah The Survivor Arc in Dragon Ball Super's manga, though there is a strong possibility that the Z-Fighter will make a return in the next arc of the series. While no word has dropped yet regarding what the story of the upcoming storyline will be, there are plenty of avenues for the manga to explore, and considering the Granolah Arc mostly focused on Goku and Vegeta, we could see the printed story taking a different approach in the next arc.

What do you think of this new take on Super 17? Do you think we'll see this Grand Tour villain return in the future of the Shonen franchise?