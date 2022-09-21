Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unites The Android Twins, 17 And 18

Androids 17 and 18 have come a long way since making their debut in Dragon Ball Z, becoming major allies to the Z-Fighters throughout Dragon Ball Super during both the Tournament of Power and Moro Arcs. With the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, bringing back the Red Ribbon Army with many new androids in tow, two cosplayers have been able to perfectly bring 17 and 18 to life using some spot-on cosplay that features their original aesthetics where their only mission was to kill Son Goku.

The brother and sister team that were given new, cybernetic life by the nefarious Dr. Gero have improved exponentially since their early days in Dragon Ball Z. 17, for example, became the winner of the Tournament of Power, assisting Goku and the Z-Fighters when it came to defeating the other universes and taking down Jiren. Standing toe to toe with the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza, 17 luckily used his wish to bring back all the universes that were eradicated by Xeno thanks to their respective losses. During the Moro Arc, which has yet to be brought to the small screen, the androids acted as the perfect allies to the Z-Fighters as the villainous sorcerer was unable to absorb the energy from their synthetic forms.

Instagram Account Fer Schwebel shared this pair of Cosplayers that have brought Androids 17 and 18 to life, taking us back to the time when they were on the run to not only eliminate Goku but also attempt to save themselves from being absorbed by Cell to help him achieve his Perfect form:

There has been one major secret regarding the androids that has yet to be revealed and that is the family of Android 17. When he was first brought back during Dragon Ball Super, the synthetic human was protecting the wildlife of an isolated island, while stating that he had a wife and children that he was also protecting in his new life. At present, we have yet to see 17's family in the flesh, though this might change in the future when Dragon Ball Super's manga returns.

