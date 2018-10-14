‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Sheds Light On Android 17’s Family

Dragon Ball may not spend much time on its hero’s broods, but that does not mean its fighters are living life solo. Goku and Vegeta have budding families of their own just like Android 18. And, for those curious, the man behind Dragon Ball has detailed a few key points about Android 17 and his low-key home life.

Dragon Ball Super might have put a spotlight on Android 17 and his family, but they were first mentioned awhile back. In fact, creator Akira Toriyama mentioned the fighter’s family back in the sixth volume of Dragon Ball Full Color, and he had plenty to say.

According to the artist, the former villain chose to pursue his passion for nature after Goku brought down Majin Buu at the end of Dragon Ball Z. It was during that time Android 17 settled down, and he collected an adorable family.

“He’s married to a zoologist; they have one child and two adopted children, and live happily in an isolated house inside the nature park,” Toriyama explained. (via Kanzenshuu)

“He went and met No. 18 and Kuririn one time, but didn’t talk about what he’d been up to, maybe because he considers such a wholesome lifestyle embarrassing.”

Of course, fans who watched the original broadcast of Dragon Ball Super will know Android 17 is shy about his family. The park ranger isn’t one to offer up details about his personal life, but he did make one thing very clear. Android 17 said he would use his wish from winning the Tournament of Power to take himself on a cruise, giving his family a much-wanted vacation. Ultimately, that wish wound up being substituted for another one, but it is clear Android 17 is the type to put his family first. Now, all the anime has to do is give fans an actual look at the hero’s family. After all, who wouldn’t want to meet the woman who took Android 17’s hand in marriage?

