Dragon Ball Gives a New Look at Super 17's Comeback

It has been a long time since Dragon Ball paid any mind to Super 17, but that will change shortly. The Dragon Ball GT villain has been hidden away for a while now, but he will return soon thanks to the magic of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The promo anime plans to rope the fused android into its ongoing arc, and that means Android 17 is going to be in for a nasty surprise.

Thanks to a new promo, fans can check out the return of Super 17 to Dragon Ball. A trailer for Big Bang Mission 4 went live this week, and it was there fans came face to face with Super 17. It turns out the arcade game and anime are prepping for is return, and the GT baddie is as dangerous as ever.

The promo doesn't show much of Super 17, but it does follow Android 17 as he runs into the baddie. The two are seen locking eyes across the battlefield, and the clip ends with a close up of Super 17. He is shown putting on a cursed face mask associated with the arc's villains, so we can expect an epic fight between the two androids shortly.

For those who have forgotten about Super 17, don't feel too bad. The baddie is not talked about too often given his place within Dragon Ball GT. Super 17 was created after Android 17 was forced to fuse with a machine created in Hell by Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu. The pair hoped to make the ultimate android killing machine with the fusion, and their plot was fairly successful. It fell to Goku to defeat the baddie during the Super 17 saga way back when. Now, it seems Fu has brought back the baddie, and it will be Android 17's job to defeat a terrifying version of himself from the past.

Are you excited to see Super 17 make a comeback? Or should he have stayed away from the anime?