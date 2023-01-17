Dragon Ball Fandom Outs Its Hardest Takes On the Series

Dragon Ball is an institution in the world of anime, with the original series, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super following Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters in their many battles. While the anime's television series has yet to confirm when it will return, last year saw Gohan and Piccolo leading the charge in a brand new movie and the manga series has returned in Weekly Shonen Jump, with teenage Goten and Trunks hitting the streets as the world's newest superheroes. Now, fans are sharing their "hardest takes" for the Shonen franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just bring the Z-Fighters back to the big screen, but also saw Gohan and Piccolo earning new transformations to help in their fights against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max. It might be some time before we see Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo hit the manga, as the latest storyline playing out in Shonen Jump takes place prior to the latest movie. The future of Dragon Ball on the silver screen remains a mystery, though producers responsible for the Shonen's latest outing have hinted that work has already begun on the next chapter.

Dragon Ball Takes

One Twitter User took the opportunity to get the ball rolling on Dragon Ball fans sharing their "hot takes" on the Shonen franchise, with some of the thoughts certainly being seen as controversial amongst the anime community when it comes to the lives of Goku, Vegeta, and their fellow anime warriors:

Give me your hardest Dragon ball hot takes pic.twitter.com/xwLKMnDn4z — ⚡️SLICK⚡️ (@SlickGoku2GS) January 14, 2023

What is your Dragon Ball hot take? Do you think we'll see the series return to the small screen this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.