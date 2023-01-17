Dragon Ball Fandom Outs Its Hardest Takes On the Series
Dragon Ball is an institution in the world of anime, with the original series, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super following Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters in their many battles. While the anime's television series has yet to confirm when it will return, last year saw Gohan and Piccolo leading the charge in a brand new movie and the manga series has returned in Weekly Shonen Jump, with teenage Goten and Trunks hitting the streets as the world's newest superheroes. Now, fans are sharing their "hardest takes" for the Shonen franchise.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just bring the Z-Fighters back to the big screen, but also saw Gohan and Piccolo earning new transformations to help in their fights against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max. It might be some time before we see Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo hit the manga, as the latest storyline playing out in Shonen Jump takes place prior to the latest movie. The future of Dragon Ball on the silver screen remains a mystery, though producers responsible for the Shonen's latest outing have hinted that work has already begun on the next chapter.
Dragon Ball Takes
One Twitter User took the opportunity to get the ball rolling on Dragon Ball fans sharing their "hot takes" on the Shonen franchise, with some of the thoughts certainly being seen as controversial amongst the anime community when it comes to the lives of Goku, Vegeta, and their fellow anime warriors:
Give me your hardest Dragon ball hot takes pic.twitter.com/xwLKMnDn4z— ⚡️SLICK⚡️ (@SlickGoku2GS) January 14, 2023
What is your Dragon Ball hot take? Do you think we'll see the series return to the small screen this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.
The Grand Tour
Dragonball GT was actually good.
(Worst hot take I can think of)— The Floofy Poofy 🔞 (@TheFloofyPoofy) January 14, 2023
The OG
I still don't think any arc has topped Red Ribbon Army or King Piccolo. Classic Dragon Ball is still the king, baby pic.twitter.com/tio3Yjanxg— Richard 🦖 (@ARealDimetrodon) January 15, 2023
We Agree With This One
First form Cell was conceptually more intimidating than any of his other forms— Takahata (@Takahata101) January 15, 2023
God Vs. Blue
Super Saiyan God should’ve been used A LOT more in DB Super than Super Saiyan Blue. Especially in the RoF (movie version), the Universe 6 arc, Goku Black Arc, and the T.O.P arc (specifically the exhibition matches)— DARTH_Mike_ 🔞 (@DARTH_Mike_) January 15, 2023
Super Saiyan 4 The Win
GT was actually fire and SS4 deserved to be better then ssgss because the design was actually fire pic.twitter.com/cGJ3wrorjx— K a j i y a 化身 (@Blaq_Smithy) January 15, 2023
Is Budokai The Best?
The 23rd world martial arts tournament is the best arc in all of dragon ball. unlike the previous (and future "tournaments" throughout Z and Super) every single match felt important to the story in one way or another and every single fighter shined bright in their own unique way. pic.twitter.com/rY1gMDvAwe— Matthew Di Donato (@MatthewDiDonat7) January 15, 2023
Did Transformations Ruin Everything?
series went downhill when layered transformations and space were introduced. the og series with hand-to-hand martial arts & choreography taken from movies was peak dragon ball. piccolo jr vs teen goku is the best fight in the franchise pic.twitter.com/tXxt9IoEKO— nessa🐸 ✱ (@mochi537) January 15, 2023
Goku V Nappa
Goku vs Nappa is a top tier fight cause they had to use gokus finesse to show his increase in power since new forms weren't a thing yet. Also the emotional weight of him fighting to avenge the fallen z fighters was *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/cjeMB2bKPK— Kelly🌹 (@uwuKellyRose) January 15, 2023