Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.

This new arc, much like the movie, pushes Goku and Vegeta to the sidelines and teases that we will be following a teenage Goten and Trunks as they take on some new villains in their roles as superheroes. Highlighting their new looks for the arc is Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro, who shared a new sketch of the Saiyans with a special new video released on the series' official website. You can check out a tease for the video below:

Check out the Weekly Dragon Ball News special edition video digest for the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super!

Toyotarou shows us how to draw Goten and Trunks in their new superhero costumes!

Watch the full video on the Dragon Ball Official Site!https://t.co/FViKZBFbuy pic.twitter.com/9sovJirUD1 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) January 9, 2023

What's Next for Goten and Trunks in Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super's new Super Hero arc has just kicked off with Chapter 88 released last December, so it's going to be quite a while before fans get a full glimpse of the scope of the arc itself. It's teasing a much more low key affair this time around as the arc features Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film villain Dr. Hedo, and serves as a prequel to the movie. But it's just a matter of seeing how the pieces will fit together.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Next for the Super Hero Arc | Is Dragon Ball Super's New Super Hero Story Arc Ruining Trunks? | Dragon Ball Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza

Dragon Ball Super's new arc also provides the first real introduction of the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks to the manga's canon, so there is definitely a curiosity over what we will see the two of them get into over the rest of the arc as they balance their super hero duties with fighting actual villains, romance, and more.

But what do you think of Goten and Trunks' new superhero looks for Dragon Ball Super? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!