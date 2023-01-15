Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89

Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.

Yes, that is right. The drafts for chapter 89 are here, and they set up Trunks' next big dilemma. After crashing an undead party last month, our teen heroes are trying to decipher information taken from the fight, but Trunks finds himself distracted as he learns a new student is coming to his class.

As you can see here, the storyboards focus on Trunks as we see him try to parse out information from a disc he found in chapter 88. It seems the CD houses information about Red Ribbon schematics, but he cannot share them with Bulma before they implode. With nothing else to work on, Trunks is left to shift focus to school, and his mom sends everything into a tailspin when she says Mai will be joining his class.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video | Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Next for the Super Hero Arc

The drafts continue on as Mai joins Trunks' class, and the jealous boy is forced to fend off suitors left and right. We see a few scenes from school as Trunks plays basketball, and though he must hold back, the hero can clearly shoot hoops. There's little doubt he is playing to impress Mai, but at the draft's end, we see the girl notice something out of frame that piques her interest.

Clearly, this Super Hero arc is about to get Trunks out of sorts, and we have his crush to thank. The boy has it bad for Mai whether he wants to admit it or not. It is going to fall to Goten to keep his friend in line. But of course, the arc could always throw a wrench in that plan by introducing a love interest for Goku's son...!

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.