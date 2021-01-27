Dragon Ball Heroes Teases a New Universe's Birth with Latest Episode Title

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has recently brought back one of the biggest, out-of-continuity villains to appear in Dragon Ball Z, with the original version of Broly battling two Vegitos after revealing his new transformation of Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4, and it seems as if the spin-off series is about to introduce a new universe! With the Space-Time War Arc set to arrive in the coming months, the tag team of the Z Fighters and the warriors of the Time Patrol certainly are going to have their hands full considering the number of threats that are currently on their plates!

The evil scientist known as Fuu, a powerful warrior who was birthed from the terrifying realm known as the Dark Demon Dimension, has been attempting to get revenge for the loss of his home, while also seeking to use the power of the Universe Tree to reshape the universe. Though we aren't sure if Fuu will ultimately be successful, he has seen a huge power boost when his parents re-emerged and revealed that he was actually set to be one of his homeworld's strongest combatants. Though Fuu wasn't able to finish his battle against the Vegitos, as Broly intervened, it's clear that he will continue to be a big part of the spin-off series moving forward.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the title of the upcoming episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which hints at the creation of a new universe that may spell big trouble for the Z Fighters from their separate realities:

#SDBH BM PR Anime Ep11 "The Outcome of Creation of Universe! The Birth of a New World!" Release: February 2021

This will probably conclude the Universe Genesis Arc since the new arc is set to start in March.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has filled the void for many fans who are waiting for the return of the main anime, giving followers of the franchise plenty of fan service while also introducing elements and characters that would have otherwise not been featured in Dragon Ball Super!

What do you think this new universe will be in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Do you think we'll see Super Saiyan 4 be introduced into the main continuity of the franchise?