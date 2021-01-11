Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Gives Electrifying Look at Broly's New Form

Dragon Ball Heroes' newest promo has given an electrifying new look at Broly's new form! One of the best aspects of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game is that it's not tied down by the main canon of the series. This meant that the franchise has been able to play around with pretty much every character introduced through the manga, anime, and video game releases regardless of whether or not they fit into Akira Toriyama's main series. This has also opened up the game to new versions of previously introduced characters such as Broly as well.

Broly's been one of the fan favorites still kicking around in the Dragon Ball Heroes universe despite being replaced by a now canonical new version in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and he'll even be unlocking a brand new form in his next appearance. Now a new promo has shared a fresh look at this new form in action as Broly will break through to the new Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form. You can check it out in the video above!

The Big Bang Mission expansion of the arcade game introduced a new level to Super Saiyan 4, Limit Breaker, that was unlocked with a special ritual and gave alternate universe versions of Goku and Vegeta a red aura much like Super Saiyan God in the main series. With Broly having access to Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball Heroes' past, it seems he will be getting a boost to this form as well with his own take on Limit Breaker.

While this promo is for the next expansion of the original arcade game, Broly will be making an appearance in the promotional anime series' next episode as well and will likely be bringing this new form with it. Episode 10 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series is titled "Evil Breaks Through its Limits! Broly Returns" and the synopsis for it teases as such:

"Vegeto: Xeno and Dark Lord Fu clash in the cracks of time. Dark Lord Fu's evil ki shoots up as he raises his hand changing the surrounding area into a huge ballroom. As the tiles collapse one after the other, a familiar figure with a mighty roar appears...During the fierce battle, the Universe Tree which was infused with energy of the dark lord, starts to shine and light spreads out in a flash! As the light emitted from the Universe Tree swallows various places, a man with a grin stands near the restrained Cumber."

What do you think of this new look at Broly's upcoming upgrade in Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Are you hoping to see it in action in the anime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!