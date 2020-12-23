Dragon Ball Heroes Debuts New Anime Arc

Fans of Dragon Ball might have been disappointed that the return of the main series of Dragon Ball Super might not have been announced during this latest convention, but that isn't stopping new anime from being released for the franchise as the spinoff series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has announced their next anime arc! The "Space Time War" received a new promotional image, release window, and new character designs that hint at the upcoming huge battle which appears to bring back both heroes and villains of

past to do battle once again!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been unique in the fact that it has been able to traverse characters and events that would have otherwise gone unexplored in the main continuity of the series. With the spin-off being able to bring back elements such as Super Saiyan 4, while exploring new characters such as Fu, Hearts, and the Time Patrol version of the Z Fighters. From the promotional image used for the upcoming "Space Time War" Arc, it definitely seems as if some fan-favorite characters will be brought back into the world of Dragon Ball, with the likes of Cell, Hearts, Cooler, and Broly featured prominently alongside the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan!

Twitter User Dragon Ball Hype shared the first promotional image for the upcoming arc of the popular Dragon Ball spin-off anime, showing a cast of old characters making their return, alongside character designs for some new combatants into the world of the Shonen franchise:

SDBH: BM7 PR Anime “Space Time War” Arc announced! Begins: March 2021 Hearts & New Character’s Designs reveal. pic.twitter.com/RRgIQlmjh2 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 20, 2020

Dragon Ball Heroes has been in the news lately thanks in part to the return of the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly, who is the version that first appeared in the Dragon Ball Z movies, sporting a brand new transformation that allows him to access the power of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker! With the Dark Demon Dimension Arc coming to a close with the defeat of the mad scientist Fuu, it will be interesting to see the insane places that the spin-off decides to take both the Z Fighters of the main world and of the Time Patrol!

What do you think of the next arc for Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!