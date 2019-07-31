Dragon Ball Proves Piccolo And Android 17 Are A Solid Tag-Team

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power was popular for a number of reasons, but one of the major facets that fans appreciated was seeing popular former (and current) villains like Android 17 and Freeza working alongside Goku and the others in order to save their universe. This resulted in some intriguing and surprising team-ups through the final arc, but there were some missed opportunities as not every character interacted with one another.

Android 17 and Piccolo were one such duo, and the latest few episodes of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series prove that the two of them are a formidable duo when they actually get the time to work together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 14 of the series is another great example of this as Android 17 and Piccolo battle against the powerful android fusion of Kamioren. After utilizing 17’s shields and Piccolo’s Special Beam Cannon well in the last episode, the two of them push this teamwork even further and force Kamioren into the defensive. In the latest episode, Android 17 takes the lead as the main fighter while Piccolo fires his Special Beam Cannon from afar.

When Kamioren gets pinned down, the two of them proceed to pelt the fusion with a flurry of ki blasts and nail it down. This begins to frustrate Kamioren as the fusion continually argued it was stronger, and the fusion’s body begins to crack and shatter as the ki blasts wear it down. Though these Core Area villains are strong and gave Future Trunks and Vegeta trouble, it seems that strong teamwork could do this proper amount of damage.

But unfortunately this strong team up doesn’t get very far as Kamioren is soon boosted by the power of the Universe Seed. After Super Hearts forcibly places the seed inside of Kamioren’s body, it grows to a humongous size and Piccolo and 17 alone aren’t enough to take it down.

17 and Piccolo briefly worked together in Dragon Ball Super against Universe 4’s tricky fighters, but that didn’t last long either before Piccolo was eliminated from the Tournament of Power. This goes to show that two of the more methodical fighters in the series would be a tough dup to contend with if they actually got more time to work together.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of the promotional anime for yourself, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”